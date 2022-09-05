Part of Glenn McConnell Pkwy. at Mary Ader Ave. closed due to crash

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A “serious” crash has partially closed the intersection of Glenn McConnell Parkway at Mary Ader Avenue Sunday night.

The Charleston Police Department tweeted about the crash just before 10 p.m. They say traffic is being diverted.

The details of the crash are limited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CPD Officers have partially closed the intersection of Mary Ader Ave and Glen McConnell Pkwy due to a serious motor vehicle collision. Traffic is being diverted. pic.twitter.com/WlLrVSmueJ — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) September 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.