Police: Downtown shooting no longer believed to be random

By Emily Johnson
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released new details in a shooting early Sunday morning for which two people face charges.

Tyvone Davis, 20, was charged with unlawful carry and a 16-year-old boy is also facing a gun charge in the King Street incident that left five people injured, police say.

Investigators say they now believe the shooting was targeted, not random as they initially thought. So far, however, police have not elaborated on what led them to that conclusion.

Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of King Street and Morris Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Court documents state police saw Davis running from the area immediately after the shooting.

An affidavit states Davis and another person, both of whom investigators allege were involved in the shooting, returned to the area at approximately 2 a.m. When an officer tried to speak with the pair, they say the second person ran away, but officers detained Davis.

Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of King Street and Morris Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of King Street and Morris Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday.(Live 5)

Police say they found a loaded Glock handgun in his pocket and learned Davis does not have a South Carolina concealed carry permit.

A judge set bond for him Sunday at $25,000.

All five of the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say measures they put in place last year seem to have helped as many officers were about a half-block away when the shooting occurred.

But they say they still need the public’s help with any additional photos or video of the incident. Anyone who has any photos or video is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

