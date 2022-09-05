Police: Driver in ‘serious condition’ after crash at Glenn McConnell Pkwy. intersection

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver was taken to the hospital Sunday night following a “serious” crash at an intersection in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department closed off part of Glenn McConnell Parkway at Mary Ader Avenue Sunday night. The department tweeted about the crash just before 10 p.m. They say traffic is being diverted.

The driver taken to the hospital is in “serious condition”, and the other driver suffered minor injuries.

Investigators with the Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CPD Officers have partially closed the intersection of Mary Ader Ave and Glen McConnell Pkwy due to a serious motor vehicle collision. Traffic is being diverted. pic.twitter.com/WlLrVSmueJ — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) September 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.