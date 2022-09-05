SC Lottery
Police: Driver in ‘serious condition’ after crash at Glenn McConnell Pkwy. intersection

The Charleston Police Department closed off part of Glenn McConnell Parkway at Mary Ader Avenue...
The Charleston Police Department closed off part of Glenn McConnell Parkway at Mary Ader Avenue Sunday night.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver was taken to the hospital Sunday night following a “serious” crash at an intersection in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department closed off part of Glenn McConnell Parkway at Mary Ader Avenue Sunday night. The department tweeted about the crash just before 10 p.m. They say traffic is being diverted.

The driver taken to the hospital is in “serious condition”, and the other driver suffered minor injuries.

Investigators with the Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

