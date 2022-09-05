Police search for man missing from Lowcountry hospital vehicle
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Columbia Police are searching for a man who vanished from a transport vehicle from Colleton County Medical Center.
Theodore Cooley, 53, was reported missing on Aug. 30 in the West Columbia area, police say.
A post from the Columbia Police Department states he had been released from the hospital but left the vehicle without permission and was last seen at the Truist Bank on Main Street.
He may still be wearing blue hospital scrubs.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
