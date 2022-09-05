SCDNR offers boating tips before heading out on water during Labor Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, here are a few things you need to know before you leave and while out on the water.

Before you leave make sure:

You have enough life jackets for everyone on the boat.

You check the fuel and battery charge

You check the lights on the boat are in good condition

You let someone know where you are heading

You locate the fire extinguisher on the boat

On the water make sure:

You do not drive the boat under the influence of any drugs or alcohol

You know that all boats approaching from the right, have the right of way

You stay with your boat if it tips over

You know the aids of navigation and the buoy system in your areas.

In South Carolina, anyone under the age of 12 must wear a life jacket while on a boat.

Also, avoid swimming or playing at the rear of the boat near the engine to avoid carbon monoxide exposure.

According to the CDC, the most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain or confusion.

If you think someone on your boat has carbon monoxide poisoning, make sure you move them to an area with fresh air and contact 911.

Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said while you’re out enjoying and spending time on your boat, it’s important to be mindful of others on their boat.

“There’s gonna be a lot of boats out this weekend. It should be a nice weekend, so just being careful and cautious of other boaters is the main thing. Any time you’re coming up to a marina or a congested place, make sure you’re slowing down and not creating too much of a wake,” said Evans.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.