SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Smoked salmon recalled due to listeria risk

St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.
St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Seafood fans may want to take a close look inside the fridge.

Miami-based St. James Smokehouse issued a voluntary recall of its smoked salmon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the food may be tainted with listeria. Listeria can cause serious and possibly fatal infections in children, elderly adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The salmon was sold by distributors between February and June of this year. The product was distributed to stores located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Virginia and Wisconsin.

As of last week, no related illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a...
Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting
A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting at an apartment complex.
13-year-old injured in West Ashley apartment shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. shooting
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Kremlin claims sanctions are holding up natural gas supplies
'It's an honor,' said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, selected by the Conservative Party as the...
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; manhunt continues for suspects
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for...
OPEC+ cuts oil supplies to the world as prices have fallen