Tropical Storm Earl could reach hurricane strength, Danielle weakens

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Earl could reach hurricane strength by the end of the week.

NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft data indicated maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with higher gusts.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center said additional strengthening is possible later Monday with little change in strength expected for Tuesday. Forecasters said Earl could become a hurricane later this week.

At 11 a.m., Earl was located near latitude 21.5 north, longitude 65.3 west or about 215 miles north of St. Thomas and around 745 miles south of Bermuda. Earl is moving north-northwest at 5 mph with a slow motion towards the north-northwest or north forecast to continue for the next 24-48 hours before gradually turning north-northwest.

Tropical storm force winds from Earl extend outward up to 105 miles. The estimated central pressure is 998 mb.

Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said Earl is not a threat to the Lowcountry.

“Earl is not a threat to us, but we’ll keep an eye on it,” Sine said. “Hurricane Danielle is also a non-threat and will push northeast through the Atlantic. There is also a small tropical wave off of the coast of Africa, but it’s too early to know many details.”

Hurricane Danielle

In the northern Atlantic, Hurricane Danielle has weakened as it continues to move northeastward.

The National Hurricane Center said Danielle’s maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 85 mph with slow weakening forecasted for the next several days.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Danielle was located around 915 miles west-northwest of the Azores and moving north-northeast at 8 mph. Forecasters said Danielle will continue to in that direction with a turn toward the east-northeast likely by Tuesday night.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Forecasters said a tropical wave southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

The National Hurricane Center said an area of low pressure could form with the system in the next day or so with environmental conditions appearing marginally favorable for additional development.

The wave has a 10% chance of development in the next two days and a 40% chance of development through five days, forecasters said.

