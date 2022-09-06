SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

$100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston

Lottery officials say someone in Charleston bought a ticket for Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5...
Lottery officials say someone in Charleston bought a ticket for Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing worth $100,000.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Check your tickets. Lottery officials say someone in Charleston bought a ticket for Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing worth $100,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K at 320 Meeting Street.

Officials say the ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Monday.

Monday’s winning Palmetto Cash 5 numbers were:

3-6-9-19-32 and the Power-Up was 2

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Crews recover man’s body near James Island yacht club
A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher...
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding cotton-picking exercise
With Charleston bringing in many tourists, King Street businesses mentioned concern about how...
‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. early-morning shooting
The Charleston Police Department closed off part of Glenn McConnell Parkway at Mary Ader Avenue...
Police: Driver in ‘serious condition’ after crash at Glenn McConnell Pkwy. intersection
Tyvone Davis, 20, is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random

Latest News

The Ralph H Johnson VA medical center recognizes the month of September as veteran suicide...
Recognizing signs of suicide for veteran suicide prevention month
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Another Charleston Co. Schools exec to leave; department to be reorganized
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Recognizing signs of suicide for veteran suicide prevention month
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: McMaster set to visit Charleston Tuesday for ‘special announcement’