$100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Check your tickets. Lottery officials say someone in Charleston bought a ticket for Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing worth $100,000.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K at 320 Meeting Street.
Officials say the ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Monday.
Monday’s winning Palmetto Cash 5 numbers were:
3-6-9-19-32 and the Power-Up was 2
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
