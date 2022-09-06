SC Lottery
Classroom Champions: Colleton County teacher would like storage for her students supplies

To help keep her students organized and on track with their class projects Bryant's Donor's...
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The new school year comes with new needs for area teachers when it comes to classroom supplies.

For 36 years Dinah Bryant has been leading the charge, teaching at several Colleton County school district schools.

This year Bryant has about 25 bright smiling third-grade faces to teach.

She says her students have many different learning styles and as a flexible teacher, she tries to reach her students where they are.

To help keep her students organized and on track with their class projects Bryant’s Donor’s Choose project is asking for 25 seat sacks for her little learners so they will have a place to store their supplies at their seats.

“I have kids they are eager to learn, and they want to learn and it’s so important to get this project funded,” Bryant said.

Bryant says that currently there are no cubbies for her students to store their daily school supplies or work.

She says it’s so hard for them to keep track of all their materials, but new seat sacks will allow her kids to have their supplies near them and have access to them from the start of the day until the end of the day.

“The community coming together to support the school would be awesome,” Bryant said.

Bryant’s Donor’s Choose project entitled “Sack It Up” currently still needs $588 dollars to be fully funded.

You can help this Hendersonville Elementary school teacher and her kids by becoming a Classroom Champion and clicking here to donate.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

