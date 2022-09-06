SC Lottery
Democrats challenge residency of Dorchester Co. councilwoman

By Nick Reagan
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Opponents of a Dorchester County councilwoman accused of not living in the district she represents are taking action against her.

The South Carolina Democratic Party is officially challenging the residency of Harriet Holman, who serves Dorchester County Council District 1.

In a letter sent to the Dorchester County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, SCDP Chair Trav Robertson says it appears that Holman lives in Santee and not St. George as is listed on her campaign paperwork. The home on the listed address was destroyed in a fire in 2019 and Holman has been living somewhere else ever since.

Robertson says that makes Holman not legally qualified to serve on the county council and says she must resign.

“This is the beginning of a conversation that has to be had because if she is purposely deceiving this particular governmental agency then that may be criminal in itself,” Robertson said.

Holman and the Dorchester County GOP denied a request for an interview but sent a statement saying Holman meets all qualifications.

“Instead of discussing how best to grow our economy, fix our roads, deliver for veterans and make Dorchester County the best place to do business and raise a family, Democrats instead are focused on irrelevant issues,” the statement reads.

Robertson says the Board of Elections has 10 days to respond. Holman is running for reelection in November.

