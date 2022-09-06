Deputies investigating shooting at Ladson DMV

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area of the Ladson DMV where a shooting was reported.

Deputies say dispatchers received a call reporting a shooting at the LMV, located on Wimberly Drive, just after 1:30 p.m.

Cpl. Carli Drayton said it is still a very active scene.

“Motorists are asked to stay clear of the area while deputies process the crime scene,” she said.

There was no immediate word on how many people have been injured.

