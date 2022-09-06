SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigating shooting at Ladson DMV

Berkeley County deputies have blocked off a roadway near the Ladson DMV where a shooting was...
Berkeley County deputies have blocked off a roadway near the Ladson DMV where a shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area of the Ladson DMV where a shooting was reported.

Deputies say dispatchers received a call reporting a shooting at the LMV, located on Wimberly Drive, just after 1:30 p.m.

Cpl. Carli Drayton said it is still a very active scene.

“Motorists are asked to stay clear of the area while deputies process the crime scene,” she said.

There was no immediate word on how many people have been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Crews recover man’s body near James Island yacht club
A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher...
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding cotton-picking exercise
With Charleston bringing in many tourists, King Street businesses mentioned concern about how...
‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. early-morning shooting
Tyvone Davis, 20, is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random
The Charleston Police Department closed off part of Glenn McConnell Parkway at Mary Ader Avenue...
Police: Driver in ‘serious condition’ after crash at Glenn McConnell Pkwy. intersection

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston
Charleston Police responded to a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning for an alleged bank robbery.
Police investigating alleged bank robbery on Folly Road
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police investigating alleged bank robbery on Folly Road
Lottery officials say someone in Charleston bought a ticket for Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5...
$100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston