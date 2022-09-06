Drier weather to start the short work/school week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drier weather will move into the Lowcountry for the first couple days of the short work and school week. We expect lots of sunshine today and only a small chance of rain this afternoon/evening. Highs today will top out near 90 degrees. We’ll repeat this forecast on Wednesday before tropical moisture returns to our area for the remainder of the week. The chance of of showers and storms will increase on Thursday with more clouds expected as well. Highs will begin to cool due to the increased rain and clouds. It looks like heavy rain will be a possibility at times each day Thursday through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS: Hurricane Danielle is beginning to weaken over the North Atlantic and poses no threat to any land areas. Tropical Storm Earl is moving slowly north of Puerto Rico and could pass close to Bermuda later this week as a hurricane. Some minor swell, along with astronomical influences and an onshore wind, will help to create a moderate risk of rip currents at our beaches for the rest of the week. Elsewhere, there is only one other tropical wave we’re watching near the coast of Africa. This wave has a medium chance of development but is a long ways away from the United States.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm. High 91.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.