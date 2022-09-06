Hanahan Police located body of missing woman

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says the body of a woman missing since Sept. 6 was found in the Otranto area.

Police asked the public to be on the lookout for Darla Darr Bean, who suffered from dementia and other health issues. She had last been seen in the Eagle Landing subdivision.

Bean was found on the afternoon of Sept. 11 in a wooded area, Chief of Police Dennis Turner said.

Both the Hanahan Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating her death.

