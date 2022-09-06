SC Lottery
Hanahan Police searching for missing woman

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Hanahan woman who suffers from dementia.

Darla Darr Bean was reported missing Tuesday from her home in the Eagle Landing subdivision, police say.

She was last seen wearing a light turquoise shirt with the “Scream” movie character on the front and may also have a green and black checkered jacket.

She is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds has white hair and green eyes.

She wears glasses and suffers from dementia and other health issues, police say.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711.

