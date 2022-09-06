SC Lottery
Hartman medically cleared to return for No. 23 Wake Forest

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman warms up before the Atlantic Coast Conference championship...
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman warms up before the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to play in the 23rd-ranked Demon Deacons’ trip to Vanderbilt this weekend after receiving treatment for a blood clot.

The school announced Hartman’s return Tuesday, roughly a month since announcing he would be out indefinitely due to what it described at the time only as a non-football medical issue.

Tuesday’s statement included details on Hartman’s condition, treatment and recovery.

Hartman, now in his fifth year, was ranked as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks last season for a team that reached the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

“There will be time for me to tell my complete story,” Hartman said in a statement, “but right now I am just really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and compete each day to help our team get ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday in Nashville.”

In a statement, Julie A. Freischlag, the dean of the Wake Forest’s medical school and a vascular surgeon, said Hartman developed the clot in the subclavian vein, located near the collarbone. It’s known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, or “effort thrombosis,” and Freischlag said doctors believe it was caused by a previous infection that eventually led to inflammation.

Hartman had a procedure Aug. 9 to remove the clot, as well as surgery to eliminate pressure in the vein and dilate it.

Freischlag said a follow-up ultrasound showed “the clot was gone, the blood flow was good and he felt great. Blood thinner therapies were discontinued once they became medically unnecessary and he is medically cleared to return to full competition.”

Hartman led last season’s Demon Deacons to 11 wins, tying a program record and claiming the ACC’s Atlantic Division title. He ranked among the nation’s most prolific passers in an offense that ranked near the top of the Bowl Subdivision ranks.

He missed last week’s opener against VMI, with Mitch Griffis throwing for three touchdowns in his starting debut. Hartman watched from the sideline.

“Obviously I’d love to see Sam play,” second-year Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said Tuesday before Wake Forest’s announcement. “I know I’m pulling for him as he’s battling through his injury.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

