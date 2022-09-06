‘It’s going to be okay’: Neighbors react to shooting of 13-year-old in apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live at the Palmilla Apartments in West Ashley say they still feel safe in their homes despite a shooting late Saturday night.

That shooting sent a 13-year-old to the hospital.

People that live at the complex say a lot of the violence tends to happen near the back of the complex and not where they live in the front.

However, Margarita Soto-Perez, who says she has lived at the complex for five years, says her building was a few yards away from where the child was shot. She says she heard two gunshots that she believes came from two different guns sometime after 10 p.m.

Charleston Police responded to the call around 10:50 p.m.

Investigators say there are no current updates on the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing and are still asking for the public’s help. There is no information on what led up to the shooting or a possible suspect.

Soto-Perez says new management has taken over the complex in the last few weeks.

“Yeah, I don’t come out, to only pick up papers and stuff,” Soto-Perez said. “And I have faith in the new owners. I was prepared to move, but the new owners... I have faith. They’ve already put cameras up, they’re going to put a lot more cameras up, we have security walking through here at night, they’re going to put a big fence up. It’s going to be okay. Because a lot of us are disabled here. We have disabilities. That’s why we’re here.”

Palmilla Apartments has not responded to a request for comment.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Charleston County Dispatch Center and ask for the on-duty Charleston central detective at 843-743-7200.

