Longtime Georgetown County teacher loses family home, pets in early morning fire

By WMBF News Staff and Samuel Shelton
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - A longtime Georgetown County teacher and her husband are left with only the clothes on their backs after a fire destroyed their home early Tuesday morning.

Georgetown Fire & EMS responded to the home after midnight Tuesday in the 400 block of Mercer Avenue.

Paulette Nettles and her husband, Thaddeus, and their two cats, Rocky and Jazz were all inside when the fire broke out.

Their daughter, Kamaria, told WMBF News that her parents made it out safely, but they risked their lives trying to save their cats. Unfortunately, Rocky and Jazz didn’t make it out of the house.

A longtime Georgetown County teacher and her husband lost their home after a massive fire broke out overnight.(Source: WMBF News)

Paulette Nettles was a teacher with the Georgetown County School District for over 30 years.

Kamaria said she has started a GoFundMe to try and help her parents during this difficult time.

“They were trying to grow old and get something bigger and better. I guess this is God’s way of saying, ‘Hey, it’s time for us to do that.’ I told them I would give them the world and now that’s my mission,” Kamaria Nettles said.

CLICK HERE for the GoFundMe page that Kamaria created for her parents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

