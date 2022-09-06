Man to face 2nd murder charge after shooting victim confirmed to be pregnant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man charged with fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman has been charged with a second count of murder after authorities learned the victim was pregnant, police say.

Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self, 25, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive Friday.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says Self now faces a sceond charge of murder after an autopsy confirmed the victim, identified as Teresa Jenkins-Self of Hollywood, was approximately eight months pregnant.

Self was arrested on Friday morning hours after the shooting, police said. Bond was automatically denied on the initial murder charge.

A booking photo of Self was not available from the Charleston County jail website as of Tuesday afternoon.

He remained in custody at the jail, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.