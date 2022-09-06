SC Lottery
Man to face 2nd murder charge after shooting victim confirmed to be pregnant

A man charged with fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman has been charged with a second count of...
A man charged with fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman has been charged with a second count of murder after authorities learned the victim was pregnant, police say.(MGN)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man charged with fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman has been charged with a second count of murder after authorities learned the victim was pregnant, police say.

Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self, 25, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive Friday.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says Self now faces a sceond charge of murder after an autopsy confirmed the victim, identified as Teresa Jenkins-Self of Hollywood, was approximately eight months pregnant.

Self was arrested on Friday morning hours after the shooting, police said. Bond was automatically denied on the initial murder charge.

A booking photo of Self was not available from the Charleston County jail website as of Tuesday afternoon.

He remained in custody at the jail, according to jail records.

