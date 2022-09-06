SC Lottery
Man survives 11 days floating on ocean in freezer

Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank. As it went down, he saw the floating cooler and jumped inside. He survived for 11 days before being rescued.(Source: Record TV via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Brazilian man floated in a freezer in the ocean for 11 days, surviving without food or water, before being rescued.

Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues told Record TV he was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank off the coast of northern Brazil. As it went down, he saw the floating cooler and jumped inside.

“I was desperate. I thought my end was coming. But thanks God, God gave me one more chance,” he told Record TV.

Rodrigues said he had no food or water. At times, sharks surrounded him as he floated in the ocean.

But 11 days after his boat went down, a group of fishermen found Rodrigues off the coast of Suriname. He was treated at a hospital.

“I was born again. I thought I wouldn’t be telling this story, but I’m back here,” he said. “That freezer was God in my life. The only thing I had was the freezer. It was a miracle.”

Officials detained Rodrigues for a few days because he didn’t have proper documentation, but he is now back home with his family in Brazil.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

