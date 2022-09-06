SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Neighbors raise concerns over changes to busy Mt. Pleasant interchange

Neighbors raised concerns about two of those four alternatives because a separate off ramp...
Neighbors raised concerns about two of those four alternatives because a separate off ramp would be built for port access, possibly taking away some homes and adding traffic and noise to their neighborhood.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors are pushing back against some proposed changes to a busy intersection in Mount Pleasant, where tens of thousands of cars and semitrailers pass through each day.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said they want to improve the Interstate 526/Long Point Road Interchange’s efficiency to handle future demand.

Project Director Joy Riley gave a presentation Monday morning before a packed room of neighbors during a meeting of Mount Pleasant’s Transportation Committee.

Riley said four of the proposed six alternatives will go through a more in-depth analysis.

Neighbors raised concerns about two of those four alternatives because a separate off ramp would be built for port access, possibly taking away some homes and adding traffic and noise to their neighborhood.

Public comment for the interchange project wrapped up on Sept. 1, when crews received several hundred comments.

Riley said crews will be taking those comments into account as they move forward.

“We pretty much put everything on the table,” Riley said. “These alternatives have risen to the top because they actually fix the problem, so from this point, we probably wouldn’t add new alternatives unless something comes to light that we haven’t looked at before. We would refine them at this point to make them better and address the community’s concerns.”

Riley estimates the project will cost somewhere around $150 million to build out, but a potential completion date is still unclear.

Click here to check out the alternatives DOT has proposed for this interchange.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Crews recover man’s body near James Island yacht club
A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher...
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding cotton-picking exercise
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies release photo of suspect who wounded 2 at Ladson DMV
Tyvone Davis, 20, is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random
With Charleston bringing in many tourists, King Street businesses mentioned concern about how...
‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. early-morning shooting

Latest News

The South Carolina Democratic Party is officially challenging the residency of Harriet Holman,...
Democrats challenge residency of Dorchester Co. councilwoman
Darla Darr Bean was reported missing Tuesday from her home in the Eagle Landing subdivision,...
Hanahan Police searching for missing woman with dementia
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies release photo of suspect who wounded 2 at Ladson DMV
Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Deon Jackson says he is bringing together workers across...
Berkeley Co. superintendent committee brainstorming to improve district
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Democrats challenge residency of Dorchester Co. councilwoman