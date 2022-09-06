SC Lottery
Pier at Naval Weapons Station damaged in boat crash

Coast Guard Sector Charleston is investigating a boat at the Naval Weapons Station in Goose...
Coast Guard Sector Charleston is investigating a boat at the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek Monday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Coast Guard Sector Charleston is investigating a boat at the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. when a motor vessel crashed into the Wharf Bravo Pier, causing “significant damage” to the pier, Public Affairs Specialist Vincent Moreno said.

“The vessel has safely moored up at Hodge Field dock,” he said. There was no indication that the tanker sustained any damage in the crash.

A Coast Guard prevention team is investigating the incident. Moreno said they will continue the investigation Tuesday morning when visibility will be better.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

