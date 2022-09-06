SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police investigating alleged bank robbery on Folly Road

Charleston Police responded to a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning for an alleged bank robbery.
Charleston Police responded to a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning for an alleged bank robbery.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said they are investigating an alleged bank robbery Tuesday morning.

The department tweeted about the incident at the Pinnacle Bank on Folly Road just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said there were no known weapons involved.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said employees at the bank engaged the hold-up alarm and officers were able to respond quickly.

Officers are currently searching for the person who left on foot. No injuries were reported.

People are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Crews recover man’s body near James Island yacht club
A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher...
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding cotton-picking exercise
With Charleston bringing in many tourists, King Street businesses mentioned concern about how...
‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. early-morning shooting
The Charleston Police Department closed off part of Glenn McConnell Parkway at Mary Ader Avenue...
Police: Driver in ‘serious condition’ after crash at Glenn McConnell Pkwy. intersection
Tyvone Davis, 20, is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random

Latest News

Lottery officials say someone in Charleston bought a ticket for Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5...
$100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston
The Ralph H Johnson VA medical center recognizes the month of September as veteran suicide...
Recognizing signs of suicide for veteran suicide prevention month
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Another Charleston Co. Schools exec to leave; department to be reorganized
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Recognizing signs of suicide for veteran suicide prevention month