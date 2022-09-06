Police investigating alleged bank robbery on Folly Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said they are investigating an alleged bank robbery Tuesday morning.

The department tweeted about the incident at the Pinnacle Bank on Folly Road just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said there were no known weapons involved.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said employees at the bank engaged the hold-up alarm and officers were able to respond quickly.

Officers are currently searching for the person who left on foot. No injuries were reported.

People are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

