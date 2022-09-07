Charleston County student IDs double as county library card

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library is celebrating library card sign-up month.

Officials say their goal for this campaign is to get the word out to new and existing Charleston County residents about the power of your public library card.

The Charleston County Public Library has joined the American Library Association and libraries nationwide for this month’s campaign.

Angela Craig with CCPL says this is a time to remind the community that a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning. Craig says the library is more than a place for books but a gathering space for the community that evolves and grows with them.

Starting in 2020 they adjusted their model to fit the times. With a mobile library, drive-up book pick-up, and an online presence, Craig says the community still utilizes these services because of their accessibility.

Through a partnership with the Charleston County School District called L Squared, any Charleston County student can use their school ID as a library card to access any service they provide from checking out a laptop, a hotspot, or a book for class. Craig says many don’t know of this partnership and would like to see more students access it.

“When they go to our branches, they can check out books, they can log onto our computers, and they can use all our programs,” Craig says.

