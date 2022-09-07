SC Lottery
Charleston looking for feedback on how to best spend opioid settlement money

By Rey Llerena
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is one city in the Lowcountry that will receive a portion of over $360 million in settlement funds meant to help address the opioid crisis in South Carolina.

The city received just over $8 million as part of an opioid settlement fund passed by the statehouse earlier this year, which will go toward decreasing substance abuse and overdoses in the community.

Charleston Wellness Coordinator Paul Wieters said the city will have to spend those dollars over the next 18 years, with the first three years being designated as a planning period.

The city said they are going to be looking at existing programs regarding fire, police and the homeless but are looking for the community’s help on ways to tackle this issue.

Along with making Narcan accessible, Wieters said the city will be focusing on education and looking at programs from other cities to see what works best.

Annie Blanton, a director at the non-profit Charleston Recovery Center, said cracking down on prescriptions is one way to cut down on overdoses.

“We have a lot of people coming through here that come out of medical facilities with more medications than they’ll ever need,” Blanton said. “Prescribing a narcotic to a drug addict is the beginning of an end. They will eventually go to a drug of their choice, so maybe some education on that. Being able to flag accounts, so they can’t purchase them at their local drug store.”

The planning period for the settlement fund starts next month.

If you would like to leave feedback for the city on how it should best make use of the funds, email your suggestions to Paul Wieters at wietersp@charleston-sc.gov.

