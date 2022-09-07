Coroner: 71-year-old man killed in bicycle vs. vehicle crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 71-year-old Mount Pleasant man as the victim of a Saturday night crash.

David Dingle died from injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night on Highway 17 North near Carolina Park Boulevard.

The crash kept northbound lanes of the highway closed for several hours Saturday night.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police traffic bureau at 843-884-4176.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.