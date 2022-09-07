SC Lottery
Coroner: 71-year-old man killed in bicycle vs. vehicle crash

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 71-year-old Mount Pleasant man as the victim of a Saturday night crash.

David Dingle died from injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night on Highway 17 North near Carolina Park Boulevard.

The crash kept northbound lanes of the highway closed for several hours Saturday night.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police traffic bureau at 843-884-4176.

