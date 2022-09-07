Coroner identifies body recovered in water near James Island yacht club

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has identified the man whose body was recovered Monday morning hours after an unoccupied boat was found.

The body of Peter Perrine, 44, from James Island, was recovered Monday at approximately 7:27 a.m. near Shem Creek, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Guardsmen from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah found Perrine’s body and crews from Coast Guard Sector Charleston recovered the body near the James Island Yacht Club.

Investigators say the man was the operator of the boat that had been spotted doing circles in the water Sunday night.

Officials with the state’s Department of Natural Resources say they began a search for the missing boater after they were able to get the boat stopped.

Crews from the United States Coast Guard, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department all assisted in the search Sunday night.

SCDNR investigators say their investigation into the cause of the incident is still in the early stages.

BREAKING: @SCDNR tells me a body was recovered this morning in the vicinity of the James Island Yacht Club after responding to an unoccupied boat that was doing circles last night. SCDNR investigators are in early stages of investigation to see what happened. @Live5News — Emilie Zuhowski | Live 5 News (@EmilieZuhowski) September 5, 2022

The coroner’s office said Perrine’s death was being investigated as a probable drowning.

