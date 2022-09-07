SC Lottery
Crews contain oil spill near Folly Beach Pier

The United States Coast Guard says an oil spill near the Folly Beach Pier has been contained.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Coast Guard says an oil spill near the Folly Beach Pier has been contained.

Officials say a call came in about the spill just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath says they received several calls from swimmers saying they felt like they had oil on them.

Coast Guard officials say around three or four gallons of organic hydraulic oil was spilled into the water and the oil has been contained.

Gilreath says the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been called in to assist.

