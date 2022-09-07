Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured after an early-morning chase Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says another deputy involved in the chase fired a “warning shot” into the ground and investigators are conducting an internal review of the gunfire.

Knapp says an initial investigation shows deputies attempted to stop a stolen Toyota sedan at 12:45 a.m. near I-526 and Paramount Drive.

The vehicle led deputies down Dorchester Road and into the Dorchester-Waylyn community before crashing into a fence on Louise Drive, Knapp says.

Deputies engaged in a foot pursuit after four people wearing masks ran from the vehicle, Knapp says.

According to Knapp, one of the suspects got into a confrontation with a deputy who fired a warning shot into the ground after the suspect “turned around a reached for something.”

Knapp says no one was hit by the shot and deputies were able to detain 18-year-old Kahlil Marquez Smith.

Smith was arrested on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon, pointing and presenting a firearm and wearing masks after a gun was recovered nearby, Knapp says.

A second suspect, 20-year-old Jervontay Bobby McBride was arrested on a charge of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest after biting the hand of another deputy during a struggle, Knapp says. The deputy’s bite wound was treated at an area hospital.

Knapp says a third person, 20-year-old Jamar Jorden Gray was arrested on a charge of wearing masks.

A fourth person was not captured and deputies are working to determine the person’s identity, Knapp says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.

The three men were being held in the Charleston County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Knapp says the deputy who fired the warning shot remains on full-duty status.

The agency’s deadly force policy on warning shots reads:

Warning shots may be fired in an effort to stop a person only when the deputy sheriff is authorized to use deadly force and only if the deputy sheriff reasonably believes a warning shot can be fired safely in light of all circumstances of the encounter.

