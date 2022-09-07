Deputies investigating armed robbery at North Charleston gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a gas station.

Deputies say a man entered the Parker’s Kitchen on Windsor Hill Boulevard in North Charleston around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning armed with a handgun.

A victim told deputies the man was able to get away with an unknown amount of money.

Deputies say they found a bicycle believed to belong to the suspect a short distance from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300

