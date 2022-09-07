Deputies issue warrants for suspect in Ladson DMV shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained warrants for a man wanted in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicles Office.

La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess is wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

