Deputies issue warrants for suspect in Ladson DMV shooting

La'Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess is wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained warrants for a man wanted in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicles Office.

La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess is wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

