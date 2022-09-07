Deputies: No arrest made so far in Ladson DMV shooting

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say no arrest has been made so far in a double shooting at a Ladson office of the Department of Motor Vehicles, despite a photo of an apparent arrest being shared online.

“I am aware there is a photo circulating on social media about an arrest made in WindGate this evening,” Cpl. Carli Drayton said late Tuesday night. “As of this time, we have not arrested the shooting suspect from the DMV.”

Deputies say they have been working to identify the shooter who opened fire, wounding two people Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the evening, Drayton said a vehicle shown in a photo deputies released had been located and its owner had been identified. But at that point, there was no word on whether they still believed the vehicle was connected with the shooting.

Sheriff Duane Lewis spoke with reporters shortly after 3 p.m. and described the person they are searching for as a man, about 6 feet tall with a slim build, about 18 to 25 years old who was wearing skinny jeans, a gray sweatshirt and Crocs.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker released a photo just before 3:30 p.m. of a man they call the suspect in the shooting. They also released a photo of a vehicle, a maroon Nissan Armada shown in the DMV parking lot. The photo of the suspect showed him walking alongside that vehicle.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman who wounded two people at the Ladson DMV Tuesday afternoon. (Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

“It was a pretty chaotic scene. As you can tell, DMV is a busy place. It was full of people. So we have multiple people to interview and try to get the information from them,” Lewis told reporters at a news conference at the scene.

Of the two victims, Lewis said it appeared that the first victim was the intended target and the second may have been an innocent bystander.

Baker confirmed late Tuesday afternoon that both of the shooting victims were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lewis estimated there were 40 law enforcement officers in the area searching for the shooter. Several K-9 officers are also on the scene and Lewis said one of the dogs picked up a track that officers were following. The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene with their K-9 units. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded and a law enforcement helicopter also joined in the search.

Berkeley County dispatchers received a call reporting a shooting at the DMV, located on Wimberly Drive, just after 1:30 p.m. Lewis said no DMV employees were injured.

Lewis said the incident began as some sort of argument between people in the parking lot and that the incident was not related to the DMV. At some point, he said, that argument moved inside where Lewis said the suspect went after the victim and opened fire, also striking a second victim.

If you see the vehicle or recognize the person in the photo, call 911, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4505 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

