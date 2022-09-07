SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies searching for Colleton Co. man accused of shooting man, fleeing in victim’s vehicle

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused...
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of shooting a Cottageville man.(Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of shooting a Cottageville man.

Deputies say the man forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday where he shot and killed him.

The man then left the scene in the victim’s 2011 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate UXD445, deputies say.

Deputies describe the man as a heavy-set white man with a beard and tattoos wearing dark jeans, Crocs and a tactical vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies: No arrest made so far in Ladson DMV shooting
A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher...
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding cotton-picking exercise
A man charged with fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman has been charged with a second count of...
Man to face 2nd murder charge after shooting victim confirmed to be pregnant
Charleston Police responded to a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning for an alleged bank robbery.
Charleston Police investigating bank robbery on Folly Road
Tyvone Davis, 20, is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random

Latest News

Wednesday night, the James Island Public Service District is holding a community meeting to...
James Islanders to discuss replacing James Island Fire Station 2
The Charleston County Public Library has joined the American Library Association and libraries...
Charleston County student IDs double as county library card
Charleston County School District Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services...
School district executive leaves behind 21 years of experience
A crash late Tuesday night in West Ashley has blocked a portion of Highway 61.
FIRST ALERT: Crash involving bicycle, vehicle shuts down portion of Hwy. 61