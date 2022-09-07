Deputies searching for Colleton Co. man accused of shooting man, fleeing in victim’s vehicle

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of shooting a Cottageville man.

Deputies say the man forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday where he shot and killed him.

The man then left the scene in the victim’s 2011 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate UXD445, deputies say.

Deputies describe the man as a heavy-set white man with a beard and tattoos wearing dark jeans, Crocs and a tactical vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.

