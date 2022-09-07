Dorchester Co. leaders push residents to ‘vote yes’ on continuing transportation tax

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will vote on the “transportation penny” on this November’s ballot. The one-cent tax funds road improvement projects.

Dorchester County residents already pay one cent towards road improvement and have for nearly 20 years. But the transportation penny is up for a vote to be continued with a new set of roads and projects.

Something specific to the referendum on the ballot this fall – is the tax will now include plans for conservation efforts. That means creating bike and walking paths and preserving wildlife habitats and green space in Dorchester County.

Many elected officials and community leaders are campaigning in support of the transportation penny – saying it’s essential as Dorchester County continues to grow.

Tony Pope is the Chair of the Dorchester Citizens for Responsible Growth. He says many people are coming together to educate other residents about the referendum ahead of the election.

“Not supporting this is not an option. Traffic will only get worse if we do not move forward with this referendum,” Pope says.

Ashley Demothenes, the president & CEO of the Lowcountry Land Trust, says the conservation portion of this referendum is an important opportunity to preserve and improve quality of life.

“This is an unprecedented opportunity to save natural lands, open space, wildlife habitat and enhance outdoor recreation here in beautiful Dorchester County,” Demothenes says. “The greenbelt provision of this proposal will ensure that we leave a lasting legacy for future generations of people who will call Dorchester County home.”

Dorchester County Council Chairman Bill Hearn says the two biggest issues in the county are fixing roads and preserving open space. He reiterated that this is not a new additional tax for residents.

“Our current penny for funding growth improvements doesn’t allow us to add any additional projects to the original list from 2004. This is not a tax increase. I’ll repeat that again, this is not a tax increase. This referendum continues the existing penny for roads and expands it to also allow us to do greenbelt projects, which are land conservation projects,” Hearn says.

Other leaders who attended the press conference in support of the transportation penny are Councilman Terry Jenkins of Summerville, Councilman Ron Brinson of North Charleston and North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess.

The list of roads included for future projects is as follows:

Hwy 78 St. George

US-15

Hwy 78 Winding Woods

Seven Mile Rd.

Green Hill Rd.

First Bend Rd.

Second Bend Rd.

Wire Rd.

Ridge Rd.

Hwy 173

Givhans Ferry Rd.

Givhans Rd.

US 78 Phase III

Orangeburg Rd.

Parson Rd.

Wright Rd.

Glenn McConnel Pkwy

SC 165 Delmar

Old Tower Rd.

Schultz Lake Rd.

N. Maple St.

Cedar Street Extension

S. Main Street

Central Ave.

Stallsville Loop

Miles-Jamison

Midland Pkwy

Old Fort Extension

Beech Hill Rd.

Ladson Rd. Extension

Wescott Blvd.

Patriot Blvd.

Dorchester Rd.

SC 61

US 17A

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.