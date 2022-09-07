SC Lottery
Dorchester Dist. 2 schools adjusting start times because of bus driver shortage

Middle and high school students in Dorchester County School District 2 will have a new start time for their schools beginning next week.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Middle and high school students in Dorchester County School District 2 will have a new start time for their schools beginning next week.

Starting Monday, middle school students in the district will be in school from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school students will be in school from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The high school schedule will also go into effect Monday for Givhans and Rollings Middle School of the Arts.

The changes are being blamed on a statewide shortage of bus drivers, according to Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins.

“While we have increased our bus driver recruitment efforts and changed bus route start times, we feel that additional operational changes are necessary to prevent continued loss of instructional time for our middle school and high school students at the start of the school day,” Robbins said.

The district began with an 8:10 a.m. to 3 p.m. schedule for middle schools and a 9:10 a.m. to 4 p.m. schedule for high schools.

District officials say the changes are simply a return to the “successful bell schedule utilized during the 2021-2022 school year.”

The district thanked parents for their support and flexibility as they work to improve operations in transportation.

“We understand the challenges this places on our families, and we are working diligently to improve,” Robbins said.

Parents with questions or concerns can email bustransportation@dorchester2.k12.sc.us or call the district at 843-873-6196.

