FIRST ALERT: Crash involving bicycle, vehicle shuts down portion of Hwy. 61

By Anna Harris and Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cyclist suffered serious injuries Tuesday night in a crash in West Ashley, Charleston Police say.

The crash, reported at approximately 10:04 p.m. in the 2200 block of Ashley River Road near Planters Trace Apartments, blocked both sides of the highway.

EMS took the injured cyclist to MUSC for treatment.

Multiple police cars remained on the scene as of 11:46 p.m. and the highway was closed for a short stretch in both directions.

The Charleston Police Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team was on the scene of the crash.

The roadway remained blocked off just past midnight.

Charleston Police are expected to release additional details in the crash Wednesday morning.

