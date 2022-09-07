SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Harris to lead US delegation to Japan for Abe’s funeral

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno, Nev., Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)(Tom R. Smedes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the U.S. delegation to the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later this month, the White House announced Wednesday.

Harris will also visit South Korea on the Sept. 25-29 trip.

The White House said “her visit will honor the legacy of Prime Minister Abe and underscore the importance of his leadership in championing the alliance between the United States and Japan and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The trip marks Harris’ first official visits to both countries since taking office last year. Harris is set to meet with senior government officials and civil society leaders, and the White House said she will raise economic, trade and security interests during her trip.

Abe was shot to death in July on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The 67-year-old Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies: No arrest made so far in Ladson DMV shooting
A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher...
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding cotton-picking exercise
A man charged with fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman has been charged with a second count of...
Man to face 2nd murder charge after shooting victim confirmed to be pregnant
Charleston Police responded to a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning for an alleged bank robbery.
Charleston Police investigating bank robbery on Folly Road
Tyvone Davis, 20, is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Education released testing data from the 2021-2022 school year...
Charleston Co. school test scores rebound from pre-pandemic levels
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
2nd stabbings suspect in custody, Canadian police say
The city received just over $8 million as part of an opioid settlement fund passed by the...
Charleston looking for feedback on how to best spend opioid settlement money
Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.
Police: 70-year-old crossing guard dies days after being hit by SUV
Middle and high school students in Dorchester County School District 2 will have a new start...
Dorchester Dist. 2 schools adjusting start times because of bus driver shortage