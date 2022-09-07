James Islanders to discuss replacing James Island Fire Station 2

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday night, the James Island Public Service District is holding a community meeting to address replacing a fire station.

James Island Fire Station Two has been in commission since 1964, and Thomas Glick, the Fire Chief of the James Island Fire Department, said it’s time for an upgrade.

He encouraged the public to come and see the fire station for themselves at Wednesday night’s meeting.

The station is near the intersection of Harborview and Old Plantation Road, right across from the Harbor View Presbyterian church.

It has been up and running for nearly 60 years and is now serving a much larger community than it was originally intended to.

Glick said replacing the station would allow them to fully staff it with the correct amount of firefighters. Because of its tight quarters, he said having four firefighters staffed at once is a tight squeeze.

Overall, Glick said they need an up-to-date, technological building that will be able to serve the needs of the community for hopefully another 60 years. He said he hopes the meeting will demonstrate this need to the community.

“We’re hoping that the community comes out and sees the state of affairs of the building, and we get their support because it’s going to be up to the taxpayers to support a brand-new fire station,” Glick said.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at James Island Fire Station Two, located at 853 Harborview Road, James Island, SC 29412.

Fire staff and architects will be in attendance to answer questions and address concerns.

