SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

James Islanders to discuss replacing James Island Fire Station 2

Wednesday night, the James Island Public Service District is holding a community meeting to...
Wednesday night, the James Island Public Service District is holding a community meeting to address replacing a fire station.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday night, the James Island Public Service District is holding a community meeting to address replacing a fire station.

James Island Fire Station Two has been in commission since 1964, and Thomas Glick, the Fire Chief of the James Island Fire Department, said it’s time for an upgrade.

He encouraged the public to come and see the fire station for themselves at Wednesday night’s meeting.

The station is near the intersection of Harborview and Old Plantation Road, right across from the Harbor View Presbyterian church.

It has been up and running for nearly 60 years and is now serving a much larger community than it was originally intended to.

Glick said replacing the station would allow them to fully staff it with the correct amount of firefighters. Because of its tight quarters, he said having four firefighters staffed at once is a tight squeeze.

Overall, Glick said they need an up-to-date, technological building that will be able to serve the needs of the community for hopefully another 60 years. He said he hopes the meeting will demonstrate this need to the community.

“We’re hoping that the community comes out and sees the state of affairs of the building, and we get their support because it’s going to be up to the taxpayers to support a brand-new fire station,” Glick said.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at James Island Fire Station Two, located at 853 Harborview Road, James Island, SC 29412.

Fire staff and architects will be in attendance to answer questions and address concerns.

For a link to all upcoming commission meetings for the James Island Public Service District, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies: No arrest made so far in Ladson DMV shooting
A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher...
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding cotton-picking exercise
A man charged with fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman has been charged with a second count of...
Man to face 2nd murder charge after shooting victim confirmed to be pregnant
Charleston Police responded to a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning for an alleged bank robbery.
Charleston Police investigating bank robbery on Folly Road
Tyvone Davis, 20, is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random

Latest News

The Charleston County Public Library has joined the American Library Association and libraries...
Charleston County student IDs double as county library card
Charleston County School District Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services...
School district executive leaves behind 21 years of experience
A crash late Tuesday night in West Ashley has blocked a portion of Highway 61.
FIRST ALERT: Crash involving bicycle, vehicle shuts down portion of Hwy. 61
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Crash involving bicycle, vehicle shuts down portion of Hwy. 61