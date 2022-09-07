Ladson DMV shooting a first in SCDMV history, director says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, said Tuesday’s shooting incident at a Ladson DMV is prompting the agency to review its safety procedures.

“In the 100-year history of the DMV, we have not had a shooting incident prior to this one,” Kevin Shwedo said. “We learned some lessons and we will learn from those lessons.”

Shwedo said SCDMV locations have a security plan already in place, but they will continue to review and update the plan.

SCDMV staff undergoes active shooter training once a year. Out of 66 SCDMV locations, there are metal detectors in two sites, which are provided based on a threat that counties identify. Shwedo said the Berkeley County sheriff was “appreciative” of the high-resolution cameras that the DMV had both inside and outside the building, which helped in their investigation. He said the cameras help deter and eliminate crime but also provide better customer service.

“If you look at the video and say what could have changed even if we had a security guard in there, it happened so fast,” Shwedo said. “Now that becomes one more piece of the security discussion that we need to have to make sure we remain safe.”

Luther Price went to the Ladson DMV Tuesday afternoon to turn in a tag after selling his daughter’s car. When he walked in, there was a long line in what he called a “full house.”

He heard a bang.

“Everyone kinda turned around, a bunch of people started ducking and one guy runs out the door and another guy just slowly slumps, and this big guy caught him,” Price said.

He said people yelled to get outside. When he called 911, he said the operator was surprised to hear what he said.

“I got on the phone with 911, and the lady said, ‘What’s going on?’ I said, ‘Active shooter,’” Price said. “And I’m talking to her, she said, ‘In Ladson?’ She was like, ‘It happened here?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’”

Price said everyone jumped into action and did what they had to do to help.

“Be aware that there are bad people,” Price said. “And that sometimes bad people do bad things. But what I got out of it, too, was that there was a lot of good people and a lot of conscientious nice people that really wanted to help each other out.”

