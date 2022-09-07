SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ladson DMV shooting a first in SCDMV history, director says

Crime scene tape extended from a sign post to the door of the Ladson DMV office Tuesday...
Crime scene tape extended from a sign post to the door of the Ladson DMV office Tuesday afternoon after a gunman shot two people.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, said Tuesday’s shooting incident at a Ladson DMV is prompting the agency to review its safety procedures.

“In the 100-year history of the DMV, we have not had a shooting incident prior to this one,” Kevin Shwedo said. “We learned some lessons and we will learn from those lessons.”

Shwedo said SCDMV locations have a security plan already in place, but they will continue to review and update the plan.

SCDMV staff undergoes active shooter training once a year. Out of 66 SCDMV locations, there are metal detectors in two sites, which are provided based on a threat that counties identify. Shwedo said the Berkeley County sheriff was “appreciative” of the high-resolution cameras that the DMV had both inside and outside the building, which helped in their investigation. He said the cameras help deter and eliminate crime but also provide better customer service.

“If you look at the video and say what could have changed even if we had a security guard in there, it happened so fast,” Shwedo said. “Now that becomes one more piece of the security discussion that we need to have to make sure we remain safe.”

Luther Price went to the Ladson DMV Tuesday afternoon to turn in a tag after selling his daughter’s car. When he walked in, there was a long line in what he called a “full house.”

He heard a bang.

“Everyone kinda turned around, a bunch of people started ducking and one guy runs out the door and another guy just slowly slumps, and this big guy caught him,” Price said.

He said people yelled to get outside. When he called 911, he said the operator was surprised to hear what he said.

“I got on the phone with 911, and the lady said, ‘What’s going on?’ I said, ‘Active shooter,’” Price said. “And I’m talking to her, she said, ‘In Ladson?’ She was like, ‘It happened here?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’”

Price said everyone jumped into action and did what they had to do to help.

“Be aware that there are bad people,” Price said. “And that sometimes bad people do bad things. But what I got out of it, too, was that there was a lot of good people and a lot of conscientious nice people that really wanted to help each other out.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies: No arrest made so far in Ladson DMV shooting
A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher...
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding cotton-picking exercise
A man charged with fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman has been charged with a second count of...
Man to face 2nd murder charge after shooting victim confirmed to be pregnant
Charleston Police responded to a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning for an alleged bank robbery.
Charleston Police investigating bank robbery on Folly Road
Tyvone Davis, 20, is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random

Latest News

The city received just over $8 million as part of an opioid settlement fund passed by the...
Charleston looking for feedback on how to best spend opioid settlement money
The South Carolina Department of Education released testing data from the 2021-2022 school year...
Charleston Co. school test scores rebound from pre-pandemic levels
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured...
Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase
The family-friendly event aims to bring awareness to hunger issues and raise funds for...
Join the Walk to Fight Hunger