Lowcountry man sentenced for sex crimes against children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The attorney general’s office says a Lowcountry man has learned his sentence in crimes against children that occurred in Charleston and Dorchester Counties.

Edward Leroy Allen was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. The judge sentenced him to 20 years suspended to 12 years and he will have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender. He will receive credit for 951 days served, the judge ordered.

Allen pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one county of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor from Charleston County; and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one county of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor from Dorchester County, Attorney General’s spokesman Robert Kittle said.

Dorchester County deputies received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Dec. 2, 2019, indicating that a web server had reportedly found almost 100 images of child pornography on its servers.

Law enforcement received information about the uploads, which came back to Dorchester County, Kittle said.

Investigators said they learned that Allen had recently moved to Charleston County. On Dec. 3, 2019, Mount Pleasant Police met with Dorchester County deputies to the cybertip and investigators obtained a search warrant for Allen’s cell phone.

“Investigators examined the cell phone and found more than 1,000 image of child sexual abuse material on the device,” Kittle said.

Investigators also found hundreds of images where Allen appeared to be sexually assaulting two different teen boys, he said.

Prosecutors said both victims were subsequently interviewed and indicated that the sexual assaults took place in Charleston County and in Dorchester County.

