Man arrested in deadly July shooting of North Charleston teen

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly July shooting of a North Charleston teen.

Dontre Lamur Alston was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, jail records show.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Foresman Street just after 2:30 p.m. on July 22 for a reported shooting, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Responding officers located a boy, later identified as 16-year-old Khamari Davis, suffering from gunshot wounds, Jacobs said. Davis was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives identified Alston as the suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody Tuesday by deputies from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Jacobs said.

Alston was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

