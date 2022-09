Man arrested for string of burglaries in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been arrested in a string of burglaries at North Charleston businesses.

Jerrod Randolph Green, 35, was arrested Tuesday at a home in Summerville and charged with seven counts of second-degree burglary.

Officers say seven businesses in North Charleston have been burglarized since May 19.

Detectives say evidence linked Green to the burglaries.

The North Charleston Police Department says detectives are investigating Green’s involvement in other burglaries.

Green was being held in the Charleston County Detention Center.

