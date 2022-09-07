Missing uncle of Chadwick Boseman found alive by state agents

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (Fox Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division says it has found a 77-year-old man who suffers from dementia and had been missing since Sunday.

The man, identified as the uncle of the late “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, had last been seen in the Boseman Road area at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Anderson County deputies said.

The SLED Tracking Team, regional agents and members of its Aviation Unit located him just before 2 p.m. in a wooded area near his home, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

He was airlifted to an area hospital where he is being treated for severe dehydration, Wunderlich said.

SLED agents were called in to assist the Anderson Technical Rescue Team, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Springs Fire Department in the ongoing search.

