SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Missing uncle of Chadwick Boseman found alive by state agents

The SLED Tracking Team, regional agents and members of its Aviation Unit located him just...
The SLED Tracking Team, regional agents and members of its Aviation Unit located him just before 2 p.m. in a wooded area near his home, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.(SLED)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (Fox Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division says it has found a 77-year-old man who suffers from dementia and had been missing since Sunday.

The man, identified as the uncle of the late “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, had last been seen in the Boseman Road area at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Anderson County deputies said.

The SLED Tracking Team, regional agents and members of its Aviation Unit located him just before 2 p.m. in a wooded area near his home, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

He was airlifted to an area hospital where he is being treated for severe dehydration, Wunderlich said.

SLED agents were called in to assist the Anderson Technical Rescue Team, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Springs Fire Department in the ongoing search.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies still trying to identify gunman in Ladson DMV shooting
A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher...
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding cotton-picking exercise
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site...
Crews recover man’s body near James Island yacht club
Tyvone Davis, 20, is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random
With Charleston bringing in many tourists, King Street businesses mentioned concern about how...
‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. early-morning shooting

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies still trying to identify gunman in Ladson DMV shooting
A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a...
Rape, incest exceptions out of South Carolina abortion bill
In a victory for four death row inmates, a Richland County judge ruled Tuesday that firing...
Firing squads, electrocutions unconstitutional in SC, judge rules
Glock switches—small, illegal mechanisms that convert a handgun into an automatic weapon— have...
Tiny, illegal device turning handguns into automatic weapons popping up around Lowcountry