SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a shooting at a home.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An investigation into the deaths of an elementary school teacher and her children in South Carolina has revealed that they died in a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death of the children, 11-year-old Eric and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, is homicide. Their mother, Laura Moberly, died by suicide.

Officials confirmed to WMBF that the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 42-year-old teacher and her two children were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle last week.

Records from family court show a legal order of separation was filed by Moberly’s husband, William, on June 13.

The latest filings were dated Aug. 30, the same date on which a temporary hearing was scheduled.

Officers were called to the home the day after the scheduled hearing, where they found the three of them dead.

Moberley taught at Carolina Forest Elementary School, which is also where Emily attended.

According to the funeral home, services are planned for Thursday for Moberley and her two children.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies: No arrest made so far in Ladson DMV shooting
A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher...
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding cotton-picking exercise
A man charged with fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman has been charged with a second count of...
Man to face 2nd murder charge after shooting victim confirmed to be pregnant
Charleston Police responded to a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning for an alleged bank robbery.
Charleston Police investigating bank robbery on Folly Road
Tyvone Davis, 20, is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at...
Harris to lead US delegation to Japan for Abe’s funeral
Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama are shown Wednesday with their...
Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
A Florida beachgoer recently spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween.”
Man dressed as ‘Halloween’ character Michael Myers spotted at Florida beach
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Here's how to know if you're eligible for an SC tax rebate