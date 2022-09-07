One last drier day before heavier rains return!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will remain to our north for one last day allowing for mainly dry weather on our Wednesday. We expect mostly sunny sky today with temperatures soaring into the low 90s by this afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon with an increasing chance of rain this evening and overnight. The cold front will move into the area by Thursday morning and will stall out nearby leaving us with increased chances for the rest of the week.

TROPICS: We’re tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic with Hurricane Danielle and Earl. The gives us two simultaneous hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin for the first time since mid September 2020 when we actually had three hurricanes at one time, Paulette, Sally and Teddy. Minor swell from Hurricane Earl passing 1000 miles off of our coast will increase the risk of rip currents at our beaches for the rest of the week. Use caution if you are heading to the beaches, limit how far out you swim! Elsewhere, we’re watching two tropical waves near Africa with no threat to any land areas expected for the next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain and Storms. High 88.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms Likely. High 83.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms Likely. High 84.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms Likely. High 84.

