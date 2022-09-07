SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: 70-year-old crossing guard dies days after being hit by SUV

Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.
Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.(tillsonburg via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (Gray News) - A 70-year-old crossing guard in Arizona died this week after she was hit by an SUV while on duty.

The Yuma Police Department reports Maria Cecilia Chavez was working as a school crossing guard near the intersection of 24th Street and 8th Avenue on Sept. 1 when a Toyota RAV4 struck her.

Chavez was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a 60-year-old woman was driving the Toyota and hit Chavez while making a left turn.

Police said alcohol or speed didn’t appear to be factors in the crash.

Yuma police said the 70-year-old crossing guard was wearing a reflective vest. No children were injured.

The incident remains under investigation, and police urged anyone with further information to contact the department at 928-783-4421.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies: No arrest made so far in Ladson DMV shooting
A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher...
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding cotton-picking exercise
A man charged with fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman has been charged with a second count of...
Man to face 2nd murder charge after shooting victim confirmed to be pregnant
Charleston Police responded to a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning for an alleged bank robbery.
Charleston Police investigating bank robbery on Folly Road
Tyvone Davis, 20, is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Education released testing data from the 2021-2022 school year...
Charleston Co. school test scores rebound from pre-pandemic levels
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
2nd stabbings suspect in custody, Canadian police say
The city received just over $8 million as part of an opioid settlement fund passed by the...
Charleston looking for feedback on how to best spend opioid settlement money
Middle and high school students in Dorchester County School District 2 will have a new start...
Dorchester Dist. 2 schools adjusting start times because of bus driver shortage