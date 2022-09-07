Police make arrest in James Island bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of robbing a bank on Folly Road Tuesday.

Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, from Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal.

Officers say they responded to the Pinnacle Bank on Folly Road at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday after receiving multiple hold up alarms from the bank.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says bank tellers told officers that a man passed a note demanding money and left with an undetermined amount of cash.

Wolfsen says officers and K9 units searched the area for the man but were unsuccessful.

Detectives located Haddix’s vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night and were able to locate and detain Haddix, Wolfsen says.

Haddix was being held in the Charleston County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Wolfsen says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

