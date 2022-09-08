5 arrested in Berkeley County drug bust

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrests of five people who they say are connected to a drug bust.

Deputies say agents had been conducting an investigation regarding illegal drug activity on Cicadas Song Drive in Moncks Corner.

They learned that 37-year-old Thai Viet Nguyen was selling fentanyl.

During a search of his home agents found Fentanyl, cocaine base, Methamphetamine and other drugs. Deputies say they also recovered firearms.

Nguyen was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics, and possession with intent to distribute schedule IV narcotics.

Four other individuals were found at the home and arrested.

Christopher Hughes, 34, was charged with possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl.

Bobbie Bacote, 37, was charged with possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and an outstanding warrant.

Heather Newcomb, 29, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession of methamphetamine.

Frederick McCoy, 47, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics and possession with intent to distribute schedule IV narcotics.

Members of Berkeley County narcotics task force include members of the Hanahan, Goose Creek and Monck Corner Police Departments and deputies from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.