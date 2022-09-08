Captain Andrew Cherniwchan Returns for Season 10 with the Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with 11-year pro, veteran Andrew Cherniwchan, to return for the 2022-23 season.

“Andrew really wants to win,” said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. “He recognizes that we will have a lot of new faces this season, and we will be leaning on him to teach them the Stingrays’ way on and off the ice. Andrew can still fly and post points at a high level in this league.”

The 33-year-old forward is entering his 10th full season with the Stingrays after sharing a spot at the top of the team leaderboard with 47 points during the 2021-22 campaign. Last season, his third as captain in South Carolina, Cherniwchan tallied 21 goals and led the team with 26 assists. The veteran also recorded a pair of hat tricks on December 3rd and January 14th.

“I just want to win,” said Cherniwchan. “South Carolina has become home for me and my family. We’ve been close to the Kelly Cup several times now, and I want to bring it back to the Lowcountry. Our culture of hard work and high expectations this season should get us back on track.”

The native of Hinton, AB has made a name for himself in the Lowcountry after becoming the only Stingray ever to play double-digit seasons in South Carolina. Cherniwchan added to his legacy last season and currently ranks third in franchise history with 146 career goals, 170 assists, and 316 career points. The captain became only the third Stingray ever to surpass 300 franchise points and has played in 402 career games, the fourth most for a Stingray.

The Stingrays will open the 2022-23 home campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

