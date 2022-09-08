Chaplain ministry hopes to break cycle of crime in the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University’s Chaplaincy Center says chaplains can help prevent crime here in the Lowcountry.

The university held a crisis ministry and first responder care conversation on Wednesday for freshmen majoring in chaplain ministry. Ronald Mark Harvell, the director of the Dewey Center for Chaplaincy at Charleston Southern University says the chaplaincy ministry’s program teaches its students what to do in a crisis.

A chaplain is a person assigned to a variety of locations, including a hospital and a jail, where they look out for religious needs and emotional support for the people they serve.

Harvell says having chaplains across the Lowcountry makes a great impact on crime rates.

“What can we intersect into that DNA to be able to better see people, to be able to not be as likely to commit a crime and have opportunities to be able to be more successful,” Harvell said. “To have families, to have greater stability and to break the cycles. The cycles of drugs, and the cycles of crime, and the cycles of things that we get caught in, families get caught in and the violence.”

Harvell says there are different stages of what chaplains teach: prevention, intervention, and post-intervention. These stages help prevent crimes, intervene when there are bad actions and work with people in the recovery process after someone gets out of jail.

“These agencies that are helping them to come back, get out of the jail, finish that sentence if they’re able to do that, they’re wanting them to come out and be successful in that mission,” Harvell said. “They’re wanting them to be able to come back and re-plug into the community and be a good citizen.”

The Rev. Dr. Rob Dewey of Lowcountry Community Chaplains says ridealongs and responding to hospital calls are some examples of what a chaplain might do with first responders. He says chaplains show different ways of thinking to best serve the community.

“That’s why we have chaplains in the jail because we care for those folks, too, the chaplains with law enforcement or with the law enforcement folks and first responders,” Dewey said. “We are the Lord’s representatives in the flesh to let them know God cares about them.”

Dewey says those who retire or leave the chaplaincy have peer support groups across the Lowcountry. However, there is still a need for more.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.