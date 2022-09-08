Charleston County seeking poll workers for November election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration is looking for poll workers for the general election coming up this November.

Poll workers are given $200, and the clerk of the precinct receives $260 for each election worked.

Qualifications for becoming a poll worker are:

Be a registered voter in South Carolina

Willing to pass an online training course and attend in-person training before each election

Be prepared to work from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on election day

Remain non-partisan while working

For more information on becoming a poll worker, contact the Board of Elections and Voter Registration by email or by phone at 843-744-8683.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

