Charleston County seeking poll workers for November election

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration is looking for poll workers for the general election coming up this November.

Poll workers are given $200, and the clerk of the precinct receives $260 for each election worked.

Qualifications for becoming a poll worker are:

  • Be a registered voter in South Carolina
  • Willing to pass an online training course and attend in-person training before each election
  • Be prepared to work from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on election day
  • Remain non-partisan while working

For more information on becoming a poll worker, contact the Board of Elections and Voter Registration by email or by phone at 843-744-8683.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

